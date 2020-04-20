See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Maheshwari works at PrimeCare Physicians Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hemmal Kothary, MD
Dr. Hemmal Kothary, MD
4.5 (57)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Locations

  1. 1
    PrimeCare Physician Medical Group
    9900 Stockdale Hwy Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 241-6700
  2. 2
    Adventist Health Physician's Network
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 241-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Viral Infection
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Osteopenia
Viral Infection
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 20, 2020
    My utmost respect to Dr.Maheshwari. She has always taken the time to listen, has been considerably attentive, has genuinely shown compassion and has provided excellent quality care in any and all of my health care needs. I am a proud patient of Dr.Maheshwari and I am beyond grateful to have her as my primary care physician. She is truly phenomenal. Thank you Dr.Maheshwari.
    Catherine Hernandez — Apr 20, 2020
    About Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1083931208
    • Indira Gandhi Medical College
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheshwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maheshwari accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maheshwari works at PrimeCare Physicians Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maheshwari’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheshwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheshwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

