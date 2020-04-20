Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheshwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Maheshwari works at
Locations
-
1
PrimeCare Physician Medical Group9900 Stockdale Hwy Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 241-6700
-
2
Adventist Health Physician's Network2701 Chester Ave Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 241-6700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maheshwari?
My utmost respect to Dr.Maheshwari. She has always taken the time to listen, has been considerably attentive, has genuinely shown compassion and has provided excellent quality care in any and all of my health care needs. I am a proud patient of Dr.Maheshwari and I am beyond grateful to have her as my primary care physician. She is truly phenomenal. Thank you Dr.Maheshwari.
About Dr. Anamika Maheshwari, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083931208
Education & Certifications
- Indira Gandhi Medical College
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheshwari accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maheshwari works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheshwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheshwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.