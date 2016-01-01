Overview

Dr. Anamika Reed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Reed works at PACT Gastroenterology Center in Hamden, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.