Dr. Anamika Reed, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Anamika Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anamika Reed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 488-7228
PACT Gastro Center1591 Boston Post Rd Ste 206, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anamika Reed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588830939
Education & Certifications
- Digestive Disease, Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Reed has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.