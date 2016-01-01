Overview of Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD

Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Mercy Hospital Joplin.



Dr. Afaneh works at Gastroenterology Care - Community Physician Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.