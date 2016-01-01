Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afaneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD
Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Dr. Afaneh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Afaneh's Office Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Care - Community Physician Network11911 N Meridian St Ste 128, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 621-1510
-
2
Neurology Indiana LLC7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 330, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-1510
- 3 100 Mercy Way Ste 520, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-5210
-
4
Lawrence Family Care8501 E 56th St Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 621-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afaneh?
About Dr. Anan Afaneh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1407167273
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afaneh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afaneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afaneh works at
Dr. Afaneh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afaneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afaneh speaks Arabic.
Dr. Afaneh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afaneh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afaneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afaneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.