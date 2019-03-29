Overview

Dr. Anan Faidi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.



Dr. Faidi works at D Moshirnia MD Inc Office Lab in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.