Dr. Anan Faidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anan Faidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anan Faidi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.
Dr. Faidi works at
Locations
-
1
D Moshirnia MD Inc Office Lab930 N Center St, Stockton, CA 95202 Directions (209) 948-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faidi?
BEST DOCTOR AFTER FIRST VISIT MY WIFES DIABETES LEVEL CAME DOWN FROM 300-400'S DOWN TO 70'S-80'S
About Dr. Anan Faidi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1609840479
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- U Jordan
- Fac Med U Jordan, Amman
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faidi works at
Dr. Faidi has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faidi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Faidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.