Overview of Dr. Anan Haija, MD

Dr. Anan Haija, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haija works at Specialty MedConsultants LLC in Galloway, NJ with other offices in Pleasantville, NJ and Cape May Court House, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.