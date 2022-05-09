Dr. Anan Haija, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haija is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anan Haija, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anan Haija, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cape Regional Medical Center.
SMC Rheumatology235 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 350-6780Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Atlantic Rheumatology PC927 N Main St Ste B3, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 Directions (609) 645-3200
SMC Physicians307 Stone Harbor Blvd Ste 2, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was disappointed in some of the negative remarks. I had been his patient only recently, and would give him a 4 star for now, until I see improvement. I have not complaints about the way I was treated.
- 1487869152
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Dr. Haija has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haija accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haija has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haija has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haija on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Haija. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haija.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haija, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haija appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.