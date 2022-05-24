Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD
Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Orange County Cataract and Glaucoma801 N Tustin Ave Ste 700, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 541-4185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you want the best eye doctor, you won't do any better than Dr. Bhatt. After years of fuzzy vision, It was time to see a doctor. I searched online for the Best Ophthalmologist in Orange County. I knew Dr. Bhatt was the one, after reading all the 5 star reviews. And I wasn't disappointed. Dr. Bhatt is so very professional, so calming, and answered all of my questions, with not a hint of being rushed or in a hurry. His office staff is top of the line. My wait was not long at all, even with a steady flow of people coming and leaving. Best of all, I can see again! I had forgotten what it was like to have perfect vision. And I had NONE of the possible post-operative problems listed. My eye felt fine, and by the second day, I was seeing things I hadn't seen clearly in years. I can hardly wait to have my other eye done!
About Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1831358977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
