Overview of Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD

Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Bhatt works at Orange County Cataract and Glaucoma in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.