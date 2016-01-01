Dr. Anand Bosmia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosmia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Bosmia, MD
Dr. Anand Bosmia, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Bosmia works at
Omg Region 7 Pharmacy1310 N Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA 71107 Directions (318) 676-5111
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Forensic Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1235525395
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bosmia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosmia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosmia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosmia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.