Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Signature Psychiatry Associates2820 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 835-4000
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chaturvedi is different than other psychiatrists… he doesn’t just push medication at you. He truly listens, reviews your medical records and is thorough. He is very kind and compassionate. I’m very comfortable with him and he makes me feel at ease. I’m startled by some of the reviews people have left. Have I ever waited an hour to see him? Yes I have… but here are two things to consider: First, in this field, you never know if another client is going to need a little more time. People have been in crisis. Secondly, since the pandemic, his workload has doubled… how do I know? I asked! He’s seeing people he hasn’t seen in years… the pandemic has been really hard on some people. Knowing how busy he is, I actually make a list of what I need to cover. If I really need to talk, I see my psychologist. Honestly, I came to leave a review today, inspired by his kindness. You really couldn’t ask for a better doctor, he’s worth the wait. Btw, the staff is great!
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700857331
- N Eastern Oh University College Med
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chaturvedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaturvedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaturvedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaturvedi has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaturvedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaturvedi speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaturvedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaturvedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaturvedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaturvedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.