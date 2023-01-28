See All Dermatologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Ganesan works at Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc. in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc.
    Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc.
23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 238-4100
  2. 2
    Gottschalk Medical Plaza
    Gottschalk Medical Plaza
1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697
(949) 824-0606
  3. 3
    UCI Beckman Laser Institute
    UCI Beckman Laser Institute
1002 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617
(949) 824-7997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pemphigoid
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pemphigoid
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigus
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Skin Discoloration
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Parapsoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Jan 28, 2023
My husband and I appreciate the office visits with Dr. Ganesan; we've been patients for over three years. We're always greeted by the office staff and they are helpful with preparing us for the visit, from Anna & Viola at the reception desk as well as Dr. Ganesan's nurse, Pam. Dr. Ganesan stays on top of current trends related to our issues and shares valuable information and options for the care and treatment of our medical issues.
Frank & V
    Frank & V — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104895580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

