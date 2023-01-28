Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganesan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 238-4100
Gottschalk Medical Plaza1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-0606
UCI Beckman Laser Institute1002 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-7997
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I appreciate the office visits with Dr. Ganesan; we've been patients for over three years. We're always greeted by the office staff and they are helpful with preparing us for the visit, from Anna & Viola at the reception desk as well as Dr. Ganesan's nurse, Pam. Dr. Ganesan stays on top of current trends related to our issues and shares valuable information and options for the care and treatment of our medical issues.
About Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104895580
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganesan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganesan has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Pemphigoid and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganesan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.