Overview

Dr. Anand Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Paramount Surgery Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Heartburn and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.