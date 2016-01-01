Overview of Dr. Anand Khurana, MD

Dr. Anand Khurana, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Aiims and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Khurana works at Kidney care oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.