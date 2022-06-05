Dr. Anand Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pragnya Junior College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kumar for a 3rd opinion due to a large colon mass. The 1st 2 doctors wanted to remove more than a foot of my colon despite the fact that my pathology report and labs was negative.I did some research on my own and learned of a procedure called the ESD. The 2nd surgeon told me I was not a candidate for that procedure but never said why. I saw doctor Kumar, He told me I was the perfect candidate for that procedure. He explained It is a longer procedure and requires extreme precision. That is why doctors don't perform, simply because they don't have the skills. Doctor Kumar told me initially I would have to wait until Aug because his calendar was full. But after seeing my level of anxiety behind this he made room on his calendar and fit me in for the following week! 3 weeks later & I am perfectly fine! It was a same day procedure, I have No CANCER & retained my entire Colon! Thank you Dr. Kumar for your compassion & your skills. You saved my colon!!
About Dr. Anand Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1962663088
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pragnya Junior College
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Telugu.
