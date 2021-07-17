See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Anand Lothe, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Anand Lothe, MD

Dr. Anand Lothe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware

Dr. Lothe works at VPI - Innsbrook Primary Care in Glen Allen, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lothe's Office Locations

    VPI - Innsbrook Primary Care
    4900 Cox Rd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6187
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Hyperlipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 17, 2021
    Dr Lothe is professional and knowledgeable and I think he truly cares about his patients. He is a good listener too. I have been going to him for years and no complaints.
    Linda L Bristow — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Anand Lothe, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware
