Dr. Anand Murthi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murthi works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Timonium, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.