Dr. Anand Murthi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-5055
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 893-2731
Union Memorial Orthopaedics in Lutherville1407 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-4382
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I loooove Dr. Murthi. 2 weeks ago, i had distal bicep tear surgery. i have yet to experience any pain. Dr. Murthi and his team are INCREDIBLE!!! I'm looking forward to my 2nd post-op appointment in two weeks. i highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charles Neer Shoulder/Elbow Fell Columbia Presby Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Murthi has seen patients for All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murthi speaks Spanish.
