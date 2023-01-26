See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Anand Panchal, DO

Orthopedics
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anand Panchal, DO

Dr. Anand Panchal, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

Dr. Panchal works at The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panchal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach
    440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach
    460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches
    8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr Panchal is caring and us a great listener. He explains the your problem and his plan. He repaired my severely damaged right rotator cuff 2 years ago and I has 100% function and able to play golf! I saw him again as I hurt my left rotator cuff. I have full confidence in his ability and trust him implicitly.
    Karen — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Anand Panchal, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902012800
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
