Dr. Anand Pandey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Pandey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Alabama Heart Care LLC4810 Harkey Ln, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-6344
-
2
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 344-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience!!
About Dr. Anand Pandey, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740274133
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandey has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandey speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandey.
