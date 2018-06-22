Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Center for Pain Management2501 N Orange Ave Ste 331, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Patel for several years and have experienced nothing but a professional, caring doctor who takes the time to listen to your complaints, then explains how and why he would like to proceed. During the procedure, he explains what he is doing or if you're under anesthesia, he explains beforehand. My husband liked his manner so much that he decided to become a patient as well. Neither of us required pain medication following our injections or procedures.
About Dr. Anand Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Epidural Block, Facet Blocks, Back Pain and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
