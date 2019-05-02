Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD
Overview
Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
2
Pediatric Cardiology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
4
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
5
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rajpara is an excellent dermatologist. He takes my concerns seriously and does thorough assessments. His nurse is easy to get ahold of and they always are willing to work me in accommodating my schedule. His bedside manner is great and he really cares. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a dermatologist in the KC area!
About Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical System
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajpara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajpara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajpara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajpara has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajpara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajpara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajpara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajpara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajpara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.