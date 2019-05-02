See All Dermatologists in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Rajpara works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    Quivira Medical Pavilion
    12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Warts
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lump
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Rajpara is an excellent dermatologist. He takes my concerns seriously and does thorough assessments. His nurse is easy to get ahold of and they always are willing to work me in accommodating my schedule. His bedside manner is great and he really cares. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a dermatologist in the KC area!
    — May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical System
    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Rajpara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajpara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajpara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajpara has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajpara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajpara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajpara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajpara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajpara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

