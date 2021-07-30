Dr. Anand Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Anand Shah, MD
Dr. Anand Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Orthopedic Institute647 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 949-8643
-
2
Valley Orthopedic Institute Inc.1533 N Downs St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 446-2900
-
3
Valley Orthopedic Institute24517 Town Center Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 949-8643
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Excellent Dr. explains well. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anand Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700087582
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- U Of Miami Jackson Mem Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- UC San Diego
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.