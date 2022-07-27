Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD
Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Shivnani works at
Dr. Shivnani's Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Sherman2800 N US Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 868-4700
McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 1000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8609Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit. Dr Shivnani was right to the point with incredible care in his delivery of words. I appreciated the total experience. Great Job!
About Dr. Anand Shivnani, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770504136
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shivnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shivnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shivnani works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivnani.
