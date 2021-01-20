Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shridharani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Shridharani works at
Locations
-
1
Erlanger East Urology Office1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 209, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-4636
-
2
Academic Urology - Downtown975 E 3rd St # C535, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shridharani?
Dr. Shrid is wonderful and he will take care of you. Penile Implant works great! If your having a problem go see him. The most helpful doctor in Tennessee.
About Dr. Anand Shridharani, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992834923
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Massachusetts
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shridharani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shridharani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shridharani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shridharani works at
Dr. Shridharani has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shridharani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Shridharani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shridharani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shridharani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shridharani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.