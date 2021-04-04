Overview

Dr. Anand Singla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Singla works at Digestive Health Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.