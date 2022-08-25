Dr. Thakur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand Thakur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Thakur, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Thakur works at
Locations
Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports42645 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-7246
Sebring Office6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr thakur for a number of problems with my spine. He takes the time to explain to me what he thinks is best. And I have received injections from him. He's always letting you know what he's doing. Where he's working and make sure your doing fine the whole time. He's really helped me. Thanks to him I'm starting to move a feel a little better. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Anand Thakur, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakur has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.