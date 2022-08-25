Overview

Dr. Anand Thakur, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Thakur works at Enhance Center for Interventional Spine and Sports in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Sebring, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.