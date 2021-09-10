Dr. Anang Modi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anang Modi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anang Modi, DO
Dr. Anang Modi, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Modi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Modi's Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Excellent doctor ! Very caring and thorough. Has really helped me with my rheumatoid arthritis and given me my life back. So thankful to have met Dr Modi.
About Dr. Anang Modi, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790724557
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.