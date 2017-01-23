Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med College Ntr University Of Health Sciences Hyderabad Ap India.
Dr. Indaram works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 938-0100
-
2
Qlimg Hicksville Med Office350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-0100
-
3
Anant Indaram, M.D.307 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 358-7210
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at New Hyde Park3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 352-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
professional, courteous and caring office/surgery manners. thoroughness all around!
About Dr. Anant Indaram, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Osmania Med College Ntr University Of Health Sciences Hyderabad Ap India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Indaram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indaram has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Indaram speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Indaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.