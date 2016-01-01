Dr. Jeet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anant Jeet, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anant Jeet, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lorain, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Jeet works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Family Practice Laboratory3600 Kolbe Rd Ste 227, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 960-4733
-
2
Mercy Health - Avon Primary and1813 Nagel Rd Ste 500, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 937-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Allen Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeet?
About Dr. Anant Jeet, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790759900
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeet works at
Dr. Jeet has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeet speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.