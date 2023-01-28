Overview of Dr. Anant Patel, MD

Dr. Anant Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Patel works at Austin Brain & Spine - San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.