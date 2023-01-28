Dr. Anant Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anant Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anant Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 767-1209
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1845
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had essential tremors in both hands and couldn’t even brush my teeth effectively. I went to my neurologist, Dr Verona, who works with Dr Patel and after the surgery my right hand is perfectly calm. Now waiting on the left hand to be scheduled!! They gave me my life back!!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295710655
- Oh State University Hospital|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Bowman Gray - Wake Forest School of Medicine|Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.