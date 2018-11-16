Overview of Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD

Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Annamraju works at Springfield Urology LLC in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.