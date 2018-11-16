Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annamraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD
Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Annamraju works at
Dr. Annamraju's Office Locations
Springfield Urology LLC1164 E Home Rd Ste J, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-9260
Family Physicians of Urbana Inc900 Scioto St, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 432-9260
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bladder & rectal repair in Oct 2018 and Dr. AJ did a great job. He is easy to understand, keeps things on my level of understanding, draws diagrams to explain what he is going to do, and is very kind and compassionate. His staff is fabulous too. They are very professional and friendly. I had many questions, but they never made me feel uncomfortable asking any of them. I would highly recommend Dr. AJ and his office along with Soin Medical where my surgery was performed.
About Dr. Ananth Annamraju, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003981168
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Annamraju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annamraju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annamraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Annamraju works at
Dr. Annamraju has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Annamraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Annamraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annamraju.
