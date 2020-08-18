Dr. Ananth Mudgil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudgil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananth Mudgil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ananth Mudgil, MD
Dr. Ananth Mudgil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Dr. Mudgil works at
Dr. Mudgil's Office Locations
-
1
Crozer Keystone Surgery Center At Brinton Lake300 Evergreen Dr Ste 320, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 846-5100
-
2
Mudgil Eye Associates440 E Marshall St Ste 100, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 429-3004
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudgil?
great doc with wonderful staff.
About Dr. Ananth Mudgil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1821190877
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Withrop U Hosp
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudgil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudgil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudgil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudgil works at
Dr. Mudgil has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudgil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mudgil speaks Hindi and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudgil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudgil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudgil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudgil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.