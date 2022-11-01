Dr. Ananth Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananth Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ananth Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College, Gulbarga University - India and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7899
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prasad is a wonderful kind and caring doctor. His assistant is always very helpful as well.
About Dr. Ananth Prasad, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023089703
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute
- St. Luke's Hospital, University of Missouri School of Medicine - Chesterfield, MO
- St. Luke's Hospital, University of Missouri School of Medicine - Chesterfield, MO
- Government Medical College, Gulbarga University - India
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
