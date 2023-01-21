See All Pediatricians in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD

Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Krishnan works at Ananthalakshmi Krishnan MD in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anantha Lakshmi Krishnan MD
    126 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 (239) 772-3295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blepharitis
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. K. has taken care of my special needs grandchild for 19 years. Dr.K. won my heart the first time we visited her office and she ignored all the adults talking and went straight to our angel ??, picked her up and had eyes only for her. We were blessed to have Dr.Krishnan care for our girl.
    JB — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477629525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

