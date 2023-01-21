Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD
Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations
-
1
Anantha Lakshmi Krishnan MD126 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-3295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnan?
Dr. K. has taken care of my special needs grandchild for 19 years. Dr.K. won my heart the first time we visited her office and she ignored all the adults talking and went straight to our angel ??, picked her up and had eyes only for her. We were blessed to have Dr.Krishnan care for our girl.
About Dr. Ananthalakshmi Krishnan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1477629525
Education & Certifications
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Dr. Krishnan speaks Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.