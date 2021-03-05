Overview

Dr. Ananthi Rathinam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Stanley Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Rathinam works at Kids Neuro Care in Orlando, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.