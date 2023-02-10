Dr. Ananya Sreepathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreepathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ananya Sreepathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ananya Sreepathi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School.
Healthy Mind Psychiatry27201 Tourney Rd Ste 204, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-0022Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly articulate, superb listener, sensitive, compassionate, extremely knowledgeable. It was very easy to communicate my emotional condition to Dr Sreepathi. He made me feel like my situation was the most important thing in the world to him. His response was confidence inspiring. My mental health has improved substantially.
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265813471
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- St Georges University Medical School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sreepathi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sreepathi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreepathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreepathi works at
Dr. Sreepathi has seen patients for Autism, Impulse Control Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreepathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sreepathi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreepathi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreepathi.
