Overview

Dr. Anar Mikailov, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.