Dr. Anar Modi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anar Modi, MD
Dr. Anar Modi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi's Office Locations
1
Sunil Nachnani PC10403 Hospital Dr Ste 102, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 531-9190Monday8:30am - 2:30pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
2
Medstar Medical Group24035 3 Notch Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 292-7270
3
Shah Associates MD LLC24035 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD 20636 Directions (301) 373-2588Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
4
Waldorf Medical Center12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 200, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 705-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Dr . Modi specializes in ENDOCRINOLOGY not internal medicine. She is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! Incredibly knowledgeable, great bed-side manner, very thorough , and personanable. She takes time with each patient to ensure she has all your information, history and addresses your needs appropriately. Most importantly she is extremely knowledgeable she Clearly has a passion for her field and she genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Anar Modi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972858785
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hosp
- Medical College Baroda
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
