Dr. Anas Elias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Elias' Office Locations
Associated Women's Medical Clinic811 E 11th St Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Anas Elias is an amazing obgyn doctor! It’s taken a long time for me to find an obgyn who is professional and compassionate . He really listens to you and will take action to make sure you get the right tests done. I know I am in great care with Dr. Anas Elias and his staff. Highly recommend for your obgyn care!
About Dr. Anas Elias, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1124370846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.