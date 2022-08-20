See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Anas Entabi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anas Entabi, MD

Dr. Anas Entabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Entabi works at West Palmdale Healthcare in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Entabi's Office Locations

    West Palmdale Healthcare
    38925 Trade Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 274-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Insomnia
Back Pain
Obesity
Insomnia
Back Pain

Obesity
Insomnia
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Every visit I’ve had DR Entebi he has been extremely nice and caring. He takes time to listen to the patient and comes up with a solution, I have always left his office feeling confident that I would feel better.. His staff is well trained and helpful .
    About Dr. Anas Entabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669465258
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
