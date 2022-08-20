Overview of Dr. Anas Entabi, MD

Dr. Anas Entabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Entabi works at West Palmdale Healthcare in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.