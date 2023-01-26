Overview of Dr. Anas Kayal, MD

Dr. Anas Kayal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Kayal works at San Diego nephrology in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.