Overview of Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD

Dr. Anastasia Eswar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Eswar works at NYU Langone Neurology Associates--Massapequa in Massapequa, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.