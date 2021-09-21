Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine.
Sunshein Podiatry Associates6474 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-7477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
N/a6470 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-7477
Dr Koss was amazing with my father. Really cares about patients
- English, Russian
- Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
- Ohio State University
Dr. Koss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koss speaks Russian.
Dr. Koss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koss.
