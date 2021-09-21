See All Podiatrists in Centerville, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Centerville, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM

Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Koss works at Kevin Sunshein, DPM in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshein Podiatry Associates
    6474 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-7477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    N/a
    6470 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-7477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316357858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anastasia Koss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koss works at Kevin Sunshein, DPM in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Koss’s profile.

    Dr. Koss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

