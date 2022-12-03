Overview of Dr. Anastasia Luniova, MD

Dr. Anastasia Luniova, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Belarus Medical University (SOM).



Dr. Luniova works at Helen Devos Pediatric Neurology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.