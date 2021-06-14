Dr. Nikitina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anastasia Nikitina, MD
Overview
Dr. Anastasia Nikitina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Nikitina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shaknovich Cardiac Wellness Institute1725 York Ave Apt 2E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 752-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nikitina?
I would definitely recommend Dr Nikitina. I would accompany my sister to her appointments and I observed the level of care of Dr, Nikitina, and the kindness of the staff, attention to detail, and the cleanliness of the facility. I then switched from a previous provider. I am very satisfied with the care I receive.
About Dr. Anastasia Nikitina, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134333040
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikitina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikitina works at
Dr. Nikitina has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikitina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikitina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikitina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikitina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikitina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.