Overview

Dr. Anastasia Nikitina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Nikitina works at Park Slope Medical Hlth Provier in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.