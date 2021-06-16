Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osipova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD
Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harvard, IL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Osipova works at
Dr. Osipova's Office Locations
1
Mercy Harvard Hospital Inc - Laboratory901 Grant St, Harvard, IL 60033 Directions (815) 943-2470
2
William N. Georgis M.d. Sc6030 Garrett Ln, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 226-1172
3
Mercy Woodstock Medical Center2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 337-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Osipova today - very knowledgable and caring Doctor. Genuinely cares.
About Dr. Anastasia Osipova, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1073889382
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osipova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osipova accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osipova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osipova works at
Dr. Osipova has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osipova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osipova speaks Russian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Osipova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osipova.
