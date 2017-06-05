See All Psychiatrists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO

Psychiatry
2.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Worcester, MA
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO

Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Rizos works at Family Health Center of Worcester Inc. Pharmacy in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center of Worcester Inc. Pharmacy
    26 Queen St, Worcester, MA 01610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 856-6580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 05, 2017
    Dr. Rizos has been the first doctor to give me hope in a long time. Many physicians have made me feel as if there is no hope for me and have told me there is actually nothing else they can do to help me with certain physical or mental issues that I have. Dr. Rizos is truly someone special. Not only is she a nice person, I believe that she is truly in it to help her patients. She thinks outside of the box while coming up with the best solutions for you.
    J.Smith in WORCESTER, MA — Jun 05, 2017
    About Dr. Anastasia Rizos, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346228764
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizos works at Family Health Center of Worcester Inc. Pharmacy in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rizos’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

