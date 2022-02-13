Dr. Anastasios Manessis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manessis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasios Manessis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anastasios Manessis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Our Long Island City (NY) Endocrine & Diabetes Center3636 33rd St Ste 311, Long Island City, NY 11106 Directions (718) 704-5376Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Our Manhattan medical office160 E 32nd St Ste 102, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 675-9332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Endocrine Associate of West Village275 7th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 675-9332
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Excellent doctor. Managing my diabetes and thyriod issues for some time now. He has my full trust.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1467615823
- St Vincents Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
