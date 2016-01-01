Dr. Mavrakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anastasios Mavrakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Anastasios Mavrakis, MD
Dr. Anastasios Mavrakis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Mavrakis works at
Dr. Mavrakis' Office Locations
-
1
SMG Brighton Internal Medicine11 Nevins St Ste 505, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 782-5316
-
2
SMG Otolaryngology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mavrakis?
About Dr. Anastasios Mavrakis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184862989
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavrakis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavrakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavrakis works at
Dr. Mavrakis speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavrakis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavrakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavrakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavrakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.