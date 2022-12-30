Overview

Dr. Anastasios Pappas, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mora Hospital, Northfield Hospital and Osceola Medical Center.



Dr. Pappas works at St. Paul Dermatology Ltd. in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Brooklyn Park, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.