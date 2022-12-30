Dr. Anastasios Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasios Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. Anastasios Pappas, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mora Hospital, Northfield Hospital and Osceola Medical Center.
Dr. Pappas works at
Locations
-
1
St. Paul Dermatology Ltd.400 Selby Ave Ste S, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (952) 373-4123
-
2
Saint Paul Dermatology Ltd7100 Northland Cir N Ste 119, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428 Directions (952) 373-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mora Hospital
- Northfield Hospital
- Osceola Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
A tip of the hat to Dr. Pappas. I Couldn't ask for a more informed, compassionateand professional doctor. My first exam with him was far better than I had with other dermatologists.
About Dr. Anastasios Pappas, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1912904970
Education & Certifications
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Rash, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pappas speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.