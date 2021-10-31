Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raptis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD
Overview of Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD
Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOANNINA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver, Saint Clair Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian, Weirton Medical Center and Wetzel County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raptis' Office Locations
- 1 5115 Centre Ave Fl 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 864-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Weirton Medical Center
- Wetzel County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raptis?
Excellent staff, especially PA Christine. Overall very satisfied.
About Dr. Anastasios Raptis, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1962475509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOANNINA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raptis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raptis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raptis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raptis has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raptis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raptis speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raptis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raptis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raptis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raptis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.