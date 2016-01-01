Overview

Dr. Anastasios Saliaris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Billings, MT. They graduated from University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Saliaris works at Montana Heart Institute in Billings, MT with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.