Dr. Anastasios Saliaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saliaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasios Saliaris, MD
Overview
Dr. Anastasios Saliaris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Billings, MT. They graduated from University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Saliaris works at
Locations
-
1
Montana Heart Institute2900 12th Ave N Ste 204E, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (410) 328-6056
-
2
St Vincent Healthcare1233 N 30th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-7300
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6056Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saliaris?
About Dr. Anastasios Saliaris, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1982673885
Education & Certifications
- University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saliaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saliaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saliaris works at
Dr. Saliaris has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saliaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saliaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saliaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.