Dr. Anastasiya Nikishkina, MD
Overview of Dr. Anastasiya Nikishkina, MD
Dr. Anastasiya Nikishkina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nikishkina works at
Dr. Nikishkina's Office Locations
Sunny Medical PC1278 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 677-7484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best pediatrician in Brooklyn! My both kids go to her. Always polite, knows how to approach a stubborn kid, gives advises and referrals if needed, explains medical questions, her receptionists are friendly and nice.
About Dr. Anastasiya Nikishkina, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912135500
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
